What A New Virginia Privacy Law Could Mean For Businesses

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- Virginia is on track to become the second state in the U.S. to pass a comprehensive data privacy law after the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, or VCDPA, quickly passed both houses of Virginia's Legislature earlier this month with overwhelming bipartisan support. The Virginia House of Delegates adopted the VCDPA, H.B. 2307, on Jan. 29, and the Virginia Senate approved an identical companion bill, S.B. 1392, on Feb. 5. The VCDPA has a number of key similarities to the California Consumer Privacy Act, or CCPA; the California Privacy Rights Act, or CPRA, which comes into effect in 2023; and the European...

