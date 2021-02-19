Ex-Mass. Gov. Bill Weld Resolves Stock Suit With Pot Co.

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has resolved his lawsuit against cannabis company Acreage over allegations that it improperly converted some of his membership interests into stock when the price was near an all-time low. Weld and Acreage's holding company filed a stipulation dismissing the suit on Thursday, although it did not detail what agreement the parties reached. The dismissal was with prejudice, preventing the claims from being reinstated, and left each side paying their own attorney fees. Weld was a member of Acreage's board of directors, joining the company alongside former U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio, in 2018....

