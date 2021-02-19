Employment Authority: Texas Crisis Challenges Employers

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- What analysis of the biggest employment cases and trends did you miss this week? Catch up with Employment Authority stories about how employers should be handling the weather crisis in Texas, a look at "hero pay" battles that may spread around the nation, and the key labor issues emerging as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out. Find these stories and more great labor and employment law coverage in Law360 Employment Authority. Take advantage of a complimentary, limited-time sneak peek by signing up for one or more of the Employment Authority newsletters here. People wait in line to fill propane tanks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS