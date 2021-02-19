Solas Ends IP Fight With LG, Sony As Samsung Trial Looms

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- Solas OLED Ltd. said Friday that LG Display has agreed to license its screen display technology patents, ending an infringement suit against LG and Sony and allowing the Dublin-based technology licensing firm to turn its focus to a similar fight with Samsung. LG Display Co. Ltd., Sony Corp. and Solas on Wednesday filed a joint motion to dismiss the suit after the parties asked the court to stay the case last month while they finalized a settlement, according to court records. Details of the settlement were not immediately available, but Aoife Butler, general counsel of Solas, said in a statement Friday...

