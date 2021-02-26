Judge Asks If Defying FAA's Warbird Warnings Was 'Scofflaw'

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Friday asked why a flight teacher kept training crew members in a World War II-era plane after the Federal Aviation Administration warned him the instruction violated agency policy. Thom Richard, who flies a P-40 plane for his company, Warbird Adventures Inc., wants the appeals court to overturn an FAA emergency cease-and-desist order to stop using the vintage aircraft for paid training flights. Richard claims the order was based on a faulty agency interpretation of its own decades-old rule on uses of limited-category aircraft. Circuit Judge Cornelia T.L. Pillard seemed doubtful during Friday's oral argument that the...

