Cyxtera Technologies To Go Public In $3.4B SPAC Merger

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- Miami-based data center provider Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has entered into an agreement to merge with publicly traded blank-check company Starboard Value Acquisitions Corp. in a deal valued at $3.4 billion with the aims of accelerating Cyxtera's growth, the companies announced Monday. Cyxtera, which is headed by Miami businessman Manuel D. Medina, is currently the largest privately held data center provider for global retail colocation — the practice of renting out space to house clients' servers and networking equipment. With 61 data centers in 29 global markets serving more than 2,300 clients, its current footprint will make the combined company the third-largest publicly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS