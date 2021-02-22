Allied Universal Set To Win G4S Bidding War With $5.3B Offer

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 1:45 PM EST) -- GardaWorld on Monday declined to raise its offer for G4S, cutting short a planned auction for the British security firm and positioning private equity-backed Allied Universal to win the bidding war with a roughly $5.3 billion proposal. Canada-based GardaWorld Security Corp. and Pennsylvania-headquartered Allied Universal Topco LLC had been set to fight for the right to buy G4S PLC via an auction overseen by the U.K.'s Panel on Takeovers and Mergers that would have lasted this entire week, but GardaWorld on Monday announced it would not raise its previously announced offer of 235 pence ($3.29) per share, equivalent to about $4.9...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS