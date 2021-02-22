NJ Gov. Signs Legal Pot Bills After 'Bungled' Process

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 12:43 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation to set up an adult-use recreational marijuana market in the Garden State, ending what one state senator had called a "bungled" process as the governor and legislators tussled for months over the consequences for underage possession of cannabis items. The Democratic governor took that historic step after the Democrat-led state Legislature on Monday approved a so-called cleanup bill aimed at securing his signature on two separate bills that were passed in December to establish a regulated marketplace for selling adult-use recreational marijuana and to decriminalize the possession of up to six ounces...

