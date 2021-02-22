Ex-Credit Suisse Banker's £60M Suit Pushed Back To June

Law360, London (February 22, 2021, 3:49 PM GMT) -- A judge has delayed the start of a £60.3 million ($84 million) trial in London against Credit Suisse brought by a former employee who was imprisoned in Romania for espionage, saying on Monday that the investment bank can have more time to consider expert evidence. Judge Clive Freedman has rescheduled Vadim Benyatov's High Court trial against his former employer from late April until the second week of June after the investment bank complained that it would not have enough time to consider evidence by a new expert witness. Benyatov, Credit Suisse's former head of emerging markets in Europe, is suing the investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS