Justices Highlight 'Big Hurdles' For Fla. In Water Row With Ga.

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- Florida's overharvesting of its Apalachicola Bay oysters and conflicting evidence about the effect Georgia's water use has on the bay's ecology are "big hurdles" for the Sunshine State to overcome in its long-running water rights case against its northern neighbor, U.S. Supreme Court justices said Monday. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Stephen G. Breyer asked Florida during oral arguments to explain why Georgia is responsible for the once-lucrative oyster fishery's demise when the record shows it was plundered by Florida oystermen, particularly in the wake of the massive 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Florida wants the high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS