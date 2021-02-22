Commerce Paves Way For Duties On Korean Plastic

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has affirmed its early findings regarding certain sturdy plastics from South Korea, landing on an anti-dumping duty rate of 7.84% for all producers, a slight increase from its preliminary determination. Commerce acknowledged logistical challenges to its investigation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in its Final Issues and Decisions memorandum, published Friday. Instead of sending agents to verify information provided by named respondent Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co. Ltd., or KPIC, the country's primary producer of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, Commerce issued a follow-up questionnaire. KPIC challenged that approach, saying Commerce's one-week deadline to respond to the verification...

