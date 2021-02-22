Supreme Court Passes On $106M Oil Well Insurance Dispute

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 1:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a judgment freeing insurer Chubb Ltd. of liability for a nearly $106 million award entered against an oil well driller, leaving intact a Fifth Circuit holding the court lacked authority because the appealed judgment wasn't a reviewable final order. The high court's certiorari denial leaves in place a panel's conclusion it couldn't review CBX Resources LLC's appeal of a Texas federal court's finding that Chubb is not obligated to cover the $105.7 million award CBX obtained against Chubb policyholder Espada Operating LLC. The Fifth Circuit held that because the underlying dispute was wrapped...

