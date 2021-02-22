Texas Halts Power Invoices After Skyrocketing Bills

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- Texans continuing to recover from the winter storm that left millions without power and water for days have received some relief from massive energy bills as state leaders are temporarily barring companies from sending customers invoices or disconnecting for nonpayment. The move comes after residents across the state who survived below-freezing temperatures began receiving bills totaling several thousands of dollars from various providers. Many of those who received the eye-popping bills were on variable-rate plans, rather than fixed-rate plans, and were hit hard when the price of energy increased because of soaring demand amid a decreased supply. Gov. Greg Abbott called...

