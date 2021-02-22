High Court Passes On Security Co. Race Bias Case

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a race bias case from a Black worker who said he was hired by Brivo Systems only to get fired on his first day after a co-worker found a decade-old news article linking him to a shooting. The high court denied Robel Bing's petition for a writ of certiorari, foreclosing his challenge to a split Fourth Circuit, which in May had affirmed the district court's grant of summary judgment to Brivo and said he had "specifically alleged a nonracial reason for the termination" — the information in the article. Bing said he passed a background...

