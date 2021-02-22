DC Circ. Holds Off On Clean Power Plan Rescission

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 1:41 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday confirmed that Obama-era regulations for greenhouse gas emissions from power plants will not go back into effect after the court struck down the Trump administration's effort to replace them. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had asked the court to hold off on issuing the mandate for its decision to vacate the Trump administration's rescission of the Clean Power Plan, a request the appeals court granted Monday. Earlier this month the judges also struck down the Trump EPA's Affordable Clean Energy rule, which was intended to replace the CPP. The D.C. Circuit's decision means that currently there...

