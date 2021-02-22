Immigration Agency Ditches Trump's Longer Citizenship Test

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday ditched a Trump-era citizenship test that doubled the number of questions immigrants must answer correctly to pass, with the agency acting in the wake of criticism that it provided little public notice before implementing the longer exam. The agency said it was scrapping the naturalization exam, which required applicants to correctly answer 12 out of 20 questions, under President Joe Biden's Feb. 2 executive order directing federal agencies to "restore faith" in the immigration system and make the naturalization process more accessible. Citizenship candidates with naturalization interviews scheduled on or after April 19, 2021, will take...

