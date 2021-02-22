High Court Won't Review Patent Win For Nike And Adidas

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a decision clearing Nike and Adidas of infringing patents on athletic shoe soles, turning aside the patentee's argument that the Federal Circuit is split on how to interpret patent claims and that the justices should step in. The high court denied a certiorari petition filed by Akeva LLC challenging a July ruling by the Federal Circuit that found the sportswear giants don't infringe one patent and that four others are invalid. Akeva told the justices that for years, the Federal Circuit has used two different sets of principles when interpreting the claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS