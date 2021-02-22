Cuomo Releases Changes To NY Pot Legalization Plan

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 8:42 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has released the amendments to his plan to legalize adult-use cannabis to allow for home delivery, reduce certain criminal penalties for unlawful sales and clarify how funds meant to repair damage wrought by the drug war would be distributed. The changes were announced last week, partly in response to cannabis law reformers who said the Democratic governor's initial legalization proposal did not do enough to address social equity. However, the actual changes to legislative language were not made public until late Friday. Even after the changes to the proposed budget were revealed, advocates said Cuomo's proposal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS