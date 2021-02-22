House Panel Advances $2T Relief Bill With Min. Wage Boost

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief bill, which calls for doubling the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, got the greenlight to advance in the U.S. House of Representatives after a panel voted Monday to send it along for further consideration. During a markup hearing, the House Committee on the Budget voted 19-16 to report the American Rescue Plan favorably, sending it forward to the House with a provision raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour despite arguments against it from Republicans on the panel. "My colleagues on the other side of the aisle apparently think...

