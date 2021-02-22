Zoom Outage Didn't Taint Union Vote Count, NLRB Says

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board panel on Monday upheld a regional official's decision certifying a Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union election win at a waste disposal company, rejecting arguments that an outage during the streamed ballot count tainted the vote. The panel said Stericycle Inc.'s request for review "raises no substantial issues warranting review" in a brief order, affirming the Philadelphia regional director's decisions to stage the union vote by mail and to certify SMART Local 44 as the collective bargaining representative for workers at an eastern Pennsylvania facility. Board member John Ring briefly discussed Stericycle's arguments in...

