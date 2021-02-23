Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Co. Restructuring To Avoid Paying Investors, Judge Told

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- A trio of investors in cannabis company Calyx Peak who claim they haven't been able to get back the $650,000 they invested in the company have asked a federal judge in Illinois to bar Calyx from taking actions that would dilute their holdings.

In a request filed Friday, Calyx shareholders Justin Funk, Craig Funk and Naxos Holdings urged U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah to issue a preliminary injunction that would keep the company from restructuring its finances or converting the investors' promissory notes into shares.

"If Defendants are allowed to proceed, Plaintiffs are potentially left with shares of a worthless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!