Renewable Energy Cos. Need New Risk Management Tools

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- Since his first day in office, President Joe Biden has sought to fast-track a renewable energy revolution in the U.S., with the goal of creating a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035. An integral component of that plan is the rapid development of renewable energy projects that would bring the U.S. in line with the energy revolution currently sweeping the globe. Today, around 25% of energy generated globally is renewable, and that number is expected to increase to nearly 50% by 2040. While this technological and developmental boom will certainly be one for the history books, the renewable energy industry has...

