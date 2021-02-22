9 Names To Watch As Biden Picks EDNY's Next Top Cop

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 11:19 PM EST) -- Several veterans of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York are in the running to be President Joe Biden's pick to lead the office, a contingent that includes lawyers who also have BigLaw, in-house and other government experience. The application and interview process for U.S. attorney for the Eastern District — which covers Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and all of Long Island — is underway, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Law360 on the condition of anonymity. The office is currently helmed by acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme, who took over for Richard Donoghue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS