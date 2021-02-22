Justices Skip Dad's Retaliation Suit Over Daughter's Bias Row

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a suit accusing UBS Financial Services of convincing an insurance wholesaler to push out a salesman because his UBS-employed daughter claimed she'd been subjected to pregnancy discrimination. The high court denied James Simmons' December petition for certiorari, which asked the justices to consider a Fifth Circuit ruling that held Simmons didn't have the right to sue UBS under Title VII because he was not an employee at the time he was pushed out. The petition questioned the Fifth Circuit's application of the high court's 2011 decision in Thompson v. North American Stainless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS