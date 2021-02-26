Pfizer Defends IP For New Version Of Pneumonia Vaccine

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 4:11 PM GMT) -- Pfizer Inc. has pushed back at Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.'s latest patent challenge to the U.S. drugmaker's popular Prevnar 13 pneumonia vaccine, arguing that its intellectual property was not obvious. In its High Court defense and counterclaim Feb. 19, Pfizer said Merck's planned rival drug will unlawfully use Pfizer's patent for the bolstered pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The suit comes just months after a London judge invalidated a patent for the vaccine. Merck has "threatened and intends to infringe the patent and thereby cause [Pfizer] loss and damage," Pfizer said. Merck sued Pfizer in early January claiming that there's no "inventive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS