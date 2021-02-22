Shearman Nabs Ex-Jones Day Capital Markets Pro

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP recently hired a former Jones Day partner to join its capital markets practice group in Houston, the firm announced Tuesday. "Shearman has a leading and dynamic capital markets practice, and I am excited to join this accomplished team to further enhance the firm's energy offerings and continue delivering exceptional service to our clients in Texas, nationally and beyond," Leitch said in a statement. Emily Leitch was a partner at Jones Day for nearly four years before joining Shearman this month. Before that, she spent over 10 years at Bracewell LLP as a corporate and securities attorney, according...

