Illumina Wants 'Entirely Derivative' Antitrust Suit Paused

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- Illumina wants a California federal judge to pause a competitor's antitrust suit so the gene-sequencing behemoth can first pursue its patent infringement suit against that same rival. The antitrust claims from Complete Genomics, also known as CGI, accusing Illumina of stifling competition with fraudulently obtained patents and "baseless" infringement litigation, are simply a reprise of the company's defenses against Illumina's infringement assertions over DNA sequencing patents, Illumina said Friday. That means, according to Illumina, that its patent infringement claims — the latest in a decade-long international patent war between the companies — should go first because the antitrust allegations "are derivative of issues that will be...

