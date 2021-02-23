Pa. Public Housing Agency Must Create Medical Pot Policy

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania court has remanded a medical marijuana patient's lawsuit against a public housing authority, ordering the agency to develop a policy on when a medical pot user can be denied access to public housing. Judge Bonnie Brigance Leadbetter, writing for the majority of the panel Friday, found that the Housing Authority of Indiana County has a mandate under the federal Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act, or QHWRA, to create standards for determining when applicants who legally use medical marijuana are prohibited from receiving Section 8 housing assistance. The majority also said the housing authority must apply those standards when determining...

