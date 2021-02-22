NordicTrack Co. Can't Hit Brakes On Peloton Sales In IP Suit

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday rejected Icon Health & Fitness' bid for a preliminary injunction to block Peloton from selling its new Bike+ product, ruling that Peloton raised enough questions on the validity of its rival's patent-infringement claims to avoid a shutdown of its sales. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said that Icon Health & Fitness Inc., which makes NordicTrack exercise products, offered only "conclusory assertions" to invalidity while relying almost solely on an expert's declaration that failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on its claims. The judge also said Icon failed to show that sales of Peloton's Bike+...

