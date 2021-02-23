Latham Lands Tech Transactions Atty From Mayer Brown

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has nabbed a transactional lawyer from Mayer Brown LLP to bolster its data and technology practice in the Bay Area, the firm announced Tuesday. Michelle Ontiveros Gross, who was an intellectual property transactions and data protection partner at Mayer Brown, has joined Latham's Bay Area team as a partner. Ontiveros Gross has advised big-time tech clients like Amazon on technology and data privacy aspects of mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions. "Michelle is a phenomenal transactional lawyer with diverse experience across the high-growth technology sector," Marc Jaffe, global chair of Latham's corporate department, said in a...

