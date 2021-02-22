Union For SEIU Staff Turns To Court To Force Arbitration

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- The Building Service Staff Union asked the Northern District of California to make a Service Employees International Union unit arbitrate a grievance challenging an organizer's 2016 firing, blaming the four-year delay on the SEIU. The BSSU said in a motion to compel arbitration Friday that it was blocked from filing for years because SEIU United Service Workers West insisted on mediation but waited until last year to schedule it. The staff union argued the window to sue only opened last summer, when the SEIU-USWW formally rejected its bid to arbitrate the dispute. "It is ironic that SEIU — itself a labor...

