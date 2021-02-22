Atty Referred To Discipline Panel For Pro-Trump Election Suit

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has referred an attorney to a court committee for potential discipline over what the judge called a "baseless" last-ditch attempt to "undermine a legitimate presidential election" by blocking last month's certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In a scathing four-page order Friday, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg wrote that the actions by Mohrman Kaardal & Erickson PA's Erick G. Kaardal amounted to "political gamesmanship" and "require attention" from the Committee on Grievances of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The judge also said the Minneapolis attorney's recent explanation concerning why he shouldn't be disciplined was insufficient....

