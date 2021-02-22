Attys Accused Of NYC Molotov Attack Get Plea Offers

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- Two attorneys accused of firebombing a vacant New York Police Department vehicle during police brutality protests last summer are weighing plea offers by Brooklyn federal prosecutors, although it is unclear what the terms are. U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan noted in a docket entry Monday that defendants Colinford Mattis, a now-suspended Pryor Cashman LLP associate, and Urooj Rahman, a Bronx Legal Services attorney, intend to "review the plea offers" and "engage in further plea negotiations" with the government ahead of a newly scheduled hearing on April 1. "On February 11, 2021, the government extended plea offers to the defendants in...

