Watchdog Casts Doubt On IRS' Warrantless Phone Tracking

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 ruling that the federal government generally needs a warrant to access historical cellphone location records likely extends to the type of contractor-provided mobile app GPS data that the Internal Revenue Service had previously used in criminal investigations, a U.S. Treasury Department watchdog has said. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had asked the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration in September to probe the IRS Criminal Investigation Division's use of a commercial database containing location data culled from mobile apps. The lawmakers voiced concern that the agency's reliance on this database maintained by government contractor Venntel Inc....

