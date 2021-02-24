Judge Recommends To Drop Suit Over Slawson Drilling Sites

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- A magistrate judge told a North Dakota federal court that he thought the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation's suit challenging government approval of eight drilling sites should be tossed since he did not think the sites negatively impacted the surrounding area. The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation sued the U.S. Department of the Interior for approving the eight Slawson Exploration Co. oil and gas drilling sites since the tribe said they violated tribal regulations that prohibit drilling within 1,000 feet of Lake Sakakawea, which is in the middle of the tribe's Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota and diagonally intersected by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS