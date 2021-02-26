4 Paths The Justices Could Take In Arthrex

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- After the justices weigh the fate of administrative patent judges on Monday in U.S. v. Arthrex, they're likely to rule in one of four ways, from as simple as keeping the current system in place to calling for a complete rework of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The U.S. Supreme Court will be reviewing an October 2019 Federal Circuit holding that the way administrative patent judges are appointed is unconstitutional because the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office does not have sufficient control over them. The Federal Circuit then tried to fix the problem by severing a part...

