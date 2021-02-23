Feds Want Args Canceled In Supreme Court Medicaid Case

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Biden administration wants the U.S. Supreme Court to scrap oral arguments slated for March in a case where the Trump administration attempted to revive a pilot project that would allow Arkansas and New Hampshire to impose work requirements in Medicaid programs. In a Monday motion, the federal government said that the oral arguments set for the end of March should be called off. The government noted that in mid-February, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told various states that it is now reviewing "whether to withdraw approval of" the work-related Medicaid requirements. "The work-related requirements were the principal...

