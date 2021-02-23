Wis. YMCA Hit With Sex Discrimination Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 1:30 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin YMCA paid a longtime female employee less than it did a male colleague and then fired her after she complained and as she was trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization, the former employee alleged in federal court. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Katherine Rehm accused the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County Inc. of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Pay Act by offering her pay up to $2,000 less than it did to a male colleague with similar responsibilities. The organization then fired her after she brought it up, she...

