L'Oréal Must Give Rival Market Info After Loss In £15M IP Case

Law360, London (February 23, 2021, 7:48 PM GMT) -- A London judge ordered L'Oréal on Tuesday to turn over materials about a product that it sold in the U.K. to compete with a California company's popular hair treatment and that was found to infringe the startup's patent. High Court Judge Paul Morgan said in order to determine what proportion of sales of L'Oréal's Smartbond product would have gone to Olaplex, which had already launched its patented Bond Multiplier product, one had to understand "the nature of the market, the market forces that would be at play and the way in which competition altered those market forces." Tuesday's proceedings are setting the...

