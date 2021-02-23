Developer Takes RBS 'Intimidation' Fight To Court Of Appeal

Law360, London (February 23, 2021, 6:13 PM GMT) -- A property developer suing RBS for £34 million ($48 million) over the forced sale of his business told a London court on Tuesday that the lender intimidated his client into selling off part of his portfolio to pay off debts. Hugh Sims QC, counsel for Oliver Morley, urged the Court of Appeal at a hearing to overturn findings that the Royal Bank of Scotland acted lawfully when it negotiated the sale of part of Morley's business empire. High Court Judge Timothy Kerr found in January 2020 that the bank's threat to push Morley's property empire into receivership unless he agreed to a partial sale was "close...

