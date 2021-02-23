Calif. Appeals Court Denies Redo In SF Supermajority Tax Row

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 3:43 PM EST) -- A California appeals court declined to reconsider its opinion last month affirming that a San Francisco tax measure brought by the public needed only a simple majority of voters to pass in 2018, but the court slightly modified its opinion. A panel of California's First Appellate District on Monday declined a request for a rehearing made earlier in the month by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and several other associations. The groups had argued that the court's January opinion didn't consider arguments it said distinguishes its case from a similar one decided in June by another state appeals court, City and...

