DOL Nominee Walsh Skewed Probe To Hurt Rival, Court Told

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- Boston's former health and human services chief told a federal judge Tuesday he was fired after a shoddy sexual harassment investigation backed by Mayor Marty Walsh because the mayor and now soon-to-be U.S. labor secretary wanted to eliminate a political rival. Felix Arroyo sued the city and Walsh in August, claiming he was wrongfully fired in 2017 after a sexual harassment allegation that he denies. The city has since moved to dismiss the suit. Arroyo's attorney, David Summer, argued Tuesday that the monthlong probe in 2017 was nothing but a pretext for Walsh ridding himself of a potential future opponent. "The mayor...

