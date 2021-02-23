Md. Capital Latest To Sue Energy Giants Over Climate Change

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 2:45 PM EST) -- Annapolis, Maryland, is the latest local government to sue Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and other energy industry figures in state court in an effort to make them pay for infrastructure-related damages caused by climate change. Annapolis, the home of the U.S. Naval Academy that sits on the waterfront, is bringing nuisance, failure to warn and trespass claims against the biggest players in the industry, according to the 171-page complaint filed Monday. The city is also accusing major fossil fuel companies, as well as the American Petroleum Institute, of violating the state's consumer protection law by engaging in a prolonged campaign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS