Doc Can't Shake Malpractice Suit Over Terminated Pregnancy

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 2:08 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island federal judge on Monday said a medical malpractice lawsuit against two doctors and a fertility clinic can proceed, as the plaintiff backed up her claims that negligent actions led to her pregnancy being unnecessarily terminated. U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. kept alive the October lawsuit by Robert and Danielle DiCristoforo that alleges Dr. Carol Anania was negligent and failed to diagnose and treat DiCristoforo when she gave her methotrexate while pregnant, ultimately leading to the pregnancy's termination. While Dr. Ania Kowalik and Fertility Solutions PC were also named in the suit, they did not file motions...

