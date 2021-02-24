SEC Sets Early Record For Whistleblower Awards In FY 2021

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower office has set a new record for the total dollar amount of payouts awarded in any fiscal year, surpassing last year's record in less than five months, an agency spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. The office has paid roughly $188 million to tipsters this fiscal year to surpass last year's record of $175 million, following awards of $9.2 million and $3 million announced over the last week. The awards were paid to 31 individuals, which is on track to nearly double last year's 39 individuals by year end. "Less than halfway into the new fiscal year,...

