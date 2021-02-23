Keys To Protecting Clients During Law Firm Dissolution

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- In recent years, several notable firms have closed their doors, including some of the profession's biggest names, such as Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, Heller Ehrman LLP, LeClairRyan PLLC and Howrey LLP, as well as Cellino & Barnes PC, which reached a deal to wind down last year. Some would say that the typical law firm business structure and the increasing mobility of lawyers have made law firms particularly susceptible to the travails of business divorce,[1] while others might say that it's just our personalities. Whether a law firm dissolution is amicable or adversarial, the process can be complex, with many ethical,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS