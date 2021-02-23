Texas Justices Mull E-Signature Evidence In Arbitration Bid

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court questioned during oral arguments Tuesday what type of evidence is sufficient to prove the validity of an electronic signature in a dispute where staffing and recruiting company Aerotek Inc. is trying to compel arbitration in an employment discrimination lawsuit. The crux of the argument is whether the men Aerotek hired as temporary contractors — Lerone Boyd, Michael Marshall, Jimmy Allen and Trojuan Cornett — signed the arbitration agreement as part of their onboarding process, as Aerotek argues, or if they never saw or signed it, as they have attested. In March 2018, a trial judge in Dallas...

