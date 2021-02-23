Puerto Rico's Fiscal Board Announces $11B Bond Debt Deal

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board announced Tuesday it has reached a deal with bondholders to cut $11.4 billion from the commonwealth's debt as it prepares to submit an overall reorganization plan to the courts next month. Puerto Rico's flag flies in front of its Capitol in July 2015. Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board announced Tuesday that it has reached a deal with bondholders to cut $11.4 billion of the island's debt. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo) According to the Financial Oversight and Management Board's announcement, the holders of about $11.7 billion in Puerto Rico Public Buildings Authority and general obligation bonds have agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS