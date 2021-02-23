Garland Aced His AG Audition. Next Comes The Hard Part.

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland appeared poised Tuesday for an easy confirmation as U.S. attorney general after two days of hearings that revealed an outline of his priorities, from fighting extremism to combating systemic racism, and a preview of policy fights to come. Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick for attorney general, answers questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee at his confirmation hearing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The monumental task awaiting Judge Garland as attorney general was on vivid display Tuesday. As outside witnesses urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm him, another Senate panel gaveled in its first day of hearings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS