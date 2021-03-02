GameStop, Diversity Policies Dominate Gensler's SEC Hearing

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, vowed Tuesday to take a closer look at the GameStop trading frenzy, climate disclosures and board diversity during a relatively tame Senate hearing on his confirmation. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee used much of the three-hour virtual hearing to question the former Goldman Sachs executive-turned-financial regulatory hawk on his views about progressive initiatives being floated in the securities industry as well as his plans for addressing the ongoing saga of so-called meme stocks that have seen explosive volatility in recent weeks. Considered a relatively uncontroversial nominee, Gensler's answers signaled...

